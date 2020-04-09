The council said it was studying the prevailing situation in the country and would postpone the exams if there was any need.Both the SSCE and BECE usually take place around May and June of every year with candidates drawn from public and private schools nationwide.The council in a statement on Wednesday by its Head of Information, Mr Azeez Sani, said, “We state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the council has not review any of its remaining examination timetables for BECE and SSCE, neither is it contemplating such for now.“The general public is urged to disregard such fake news, as the council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the country and will make an official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.”