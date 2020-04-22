



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, over the death of Abba Kyari, saying the state “has lost an outstanding personality.”





Kyari, former chief of staff to the president, died from complications of coronavirus on Friday.





He hailed from Borno state.





In a letter to the governor, Buhari said: ”With his death, the people of Borno and Bama Emirates have lost an outstanding personality.

“Malam Abba Kyari was an exceptional public servant, a patriot, a true son of Borno and Nigeria. My association with Malam Abba extends to over 40 years and during the last five years, he served as my Chief of Staff.





“He was diligent, committed and utterly loyal to the goals we have set ourselves. ‘As we all mourn the death of this patriotic and hardworking son of Bama, I pray Almighty Allah to accept his Ibaadat, forgive him and admit him to Aljannah Firdaus, Amin.”





In a similar letter, the president also commiserated with Baba Shehu Zannah Arjinoma, the district head of Banki, Bama local government area, Borno.





”I am writing personally and on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to send my condolence to you, the wider family of Malam Abba Kyari on his death last Friday,” the president said.





“His death came as a profound shock not only to his family and friends but to all who knew or worked with him.





”Malam Abba Kyari was more than my chief of staff. He was a friend of more than 40 years standing and it was a pleasure working with him in government in the last 5 years.





“He put in his best and he proved a worthy son of Borno and Nigeria. May Allah accept his Ibadaat, forgive his sins and admit him to aljannah firdaus, amin.”



