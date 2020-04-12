The bishops also said this was a time to express love to one another, especially the poor, widows and underprivileged, who might not have the means to celebrate Easter.In a statement signed by the President of the CBCN, Most Rev Augustine Akubeze, who is also the Archbishop of Benin City, he urged the people not to lose hope due to the coronavirus pandemic.He said, “We celebrate Easter this year amidst uncertainties. History will forever remember the year 2020. We began the year with so much joy and expectations.“No one knew or planned for the current health crisis bedevilling our world. The COVID-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise and caught the world off-guard. Consequently, the celebration of Easter this year will be devoid of its usual pomp and circumstance.”Despite all that is happening, Akubeze said there was hope that the tragedy that had befallen the world would be over.In a similar manner, the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has asked the people to be strong to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.The archdiocese’s Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr Anthony Godonu, quoted the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Martins, as saying the COVID-19 pandemic made it imperative for Nigerians to seek the face of God more than ever before in the history of the country.