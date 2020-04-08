Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, says the federal government will consider “serious” stakeholders in traditional medicine in the treatment of COVID-19.





The minister spoke at a press conference the presidential task force on COVID-19 held in Lagos on Tuesday.





He said those who are serious with the use of local herbs and concoctions would be considered.





“We will look into every assertion. Some people say they have herbs and some others say they have concoctions. Only for those that are serious, the department of traditional, complementary and alternative medicine in the ministry of health will look into their claims and we will not throw away any suggestion,” he said.





“The efficacy and efficiency of these medicines have to be proven first before it is recommended for people to take.”





He added that different trials are taking place such as “the use of convalescent plasma, which is taken from people that had coronavirus that have been treated successfully”, and these trials are being reviewed and a confirmation will be passed as time goes on.





“The same goes for hydroxychloroquine. It had been found in some tests to work outside the body, that is ‘in vitro testing’, but the chloroquine that people can swallow needs to be tested to see if it works the same way with the one taken outside the body,” he said.





The minister said the federal government is also depending on the World Health Organisation (WHO) like other countries for recommendations on the use of proper medicines to treat coronavirus.



