The Lagos State Government on Tuesday introduced a new scheme to cushion the effect of the lockdown extension in the state.Sanwo-Olu during a briefing at the State House in Marina on Tuesday said the government would open food kitchens in all the councils in the state with a target to provide one meal per day to 100,000 youths.Sanwo-Olu added, “There will also be unconditional cash transfer to 250,000 vulnerable residents and economically challenged persons who have identification numbers with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency.”The governor also ordered immediate release of all private and commercial vehicles impounded from March 1, 2020 for minor traffic offences by the police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and Vehicle Inspection Agency to date.The governor urged for calm among residents, saying, “The additional 14 days extension will afford the frontline health workers to ramp up contact identification, testing, and admission of suspected and confirmed cases.”