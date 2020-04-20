



The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has expressed worry that no case of Coronavirus has been recorded in Imo State.





Ihekweazu wondered why the state has not recorded a case despite that Imo people travel a lot.





He spoke during a visit to the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma at the Government House in Owerri, the State capital, over the weekend.





The NCDC boss stated that people of the state risk importing the virus into the state because they travel a lot.





He said: “Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State. We are a little bit worried. We know that our people travel a lot.





“We are happy that there hasn’t been a case so far. There are two ways. To be fully happy, we have to be sure that we are looking hard enough not finding.





“This outbreak is a bit of a pregnant (woman). Sometimes, you will be asking people are you pregnant or not? Eventually it will come out.”





This is coming at a time when the tally of confirmed COVID-19 hit 627.





This followed the latest confirmation of 86 new cases across the country.



