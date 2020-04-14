



President Muhammadu Buhari has described the health workers fighting the coronavirus across country as heroes.





Addressing the nation in a broadcast on Monday, the president said the nation is grateful for the sacrifices being paid by the healthcare professionals and volunteers in curbing the disease.





He said more measures to motivate the medical workers will be announced in subsequent weeks.





“At this point, I must recognise the incredible work being done by our healthcare workers and volunteers across the country especially in frontline areas of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory,” Buhari said.





“You are our heroes and as a nation, we will forever remain grateful for your sacrifice during this very difficult time. More measures to motivate our health care workers are being introduced which we will announce in the coming weeks.





“We also trained over 7,000 Healthcare workers on infection prevention and control while deploying NCDC teams to 19 states of the federation.





“Already, health care workers across all the treatment centers have been provided with the personal protective equipment that they need to safely carry out the care they provide. As a nation, we are on the right track to win the fight against COVID-19.”







