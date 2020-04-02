A Nigerian man based in Philippines shared the “sit-at-home food package” he got from the government to support him.
Some of the items in the “sit-at-home food package” given to the Nigerian man even though he is a foreigner in the Philippines includes, a bag of rice, pack of noodles, canned foods, packs of juice and more.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Philippines have been on a lockdown since March 15 to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Watch the video below.
In a stark contrast, many Nigerian shave been lamenting the poor package received from the Lagos state government.
You guys and even lucky, look at what they gave a whole LCDA in Lagos(Ikotun to be precise) pic.twitter.com/lviCgb3jfg— tommycoal (@tommycoal3) April 2, 2020
Thought it was only us lol... 4 streets here actually 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/YyVc0Wg0Ax— Awiza Junior 👦🏾 (@IAm_Olafheelz) April 2, 2020
Streets of twitter, my LG gave three streets to share this! Isn’t our government great!?? pic.twitter.com/WUgZxGycyQ— Shirts Plug 🔌👕 (@burnt__dodo) April 2, 2020
