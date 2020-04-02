 WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian man shares 'sit at home food package' he received in Philippines | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Nigerian man based in Philippines shared the “sit-at-home food package” he got from the government to support him.

Some of the items in the “sit-at-home food package” given to the Nigerian man even though he is a foreigner in the Philippines includes, a bag of rice, pack of noodles, canned foods, packs of juice and more.


Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Philippines have been on a lockdown since March 15 to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Watch the video below.






In a stark contrast, many Nigerian shave been lamenting the poor package received from the Lagos state government.









