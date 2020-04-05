 WATCH VIDEO: A closer look at recovering coronavirus patients at the Lagos Isolation Center | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » » WATCH VIDEO: A closer look at recovering coronavirus patients at the Lagos Isolation Center

9:16 AM 0 , ,
A+ A-

NigerianEye has obtained a new video showing recovering patients in one of the coronavirus isolation centres in Lagos state.

The isolated patients appear to be happy and contented with the care they are receiving from the Lagos State Government.

In the video, they took turns to praise the government.

Out of the 209 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, over 100 is from Lagos alone.

Please watch the video below






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top