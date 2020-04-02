 VIDEOS: Nigerians blast The Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Food Reponse for poor treatment | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerians have reacted angrily to the quality and quantity of food provided by the Lagos State government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the videos below, Lagosians rained curses on the state government for the poor relief food stuffs provided for them.

WATCH VIDEOS BELOW...






