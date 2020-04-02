Nigerians have reacted angrily to the quality and quantity of food provided by the Lagos State government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the videos below, Lagosians rained curses on the state government for the poor relief food stuffs provided for them.
WATCH VIDEOS BELOW...
