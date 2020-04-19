Singer Simi has finally confirmed that she is having a baby with her husband Adekunle Gold as she showed off her baby bump in a new music video for her single.
There have been reports that the singer is pregnant with her first child but she confirmed it with the release of the music video to her new single 'Duduke'
The Adasa Cookley directed video features a heavily pregnant Simi at the beach as she sings sweetly about her love for the little one and how she can’t wait to meet him/her. In the video, Simi is spotted wearing a beautiful silk flowing dress with her protruding belly.
The 32-year-old also released the video on her birthday which was on Sunday, April 19.
Watch the video below:
To mark her special day, her husband paid tribute to her with a cute message on Instagram.
"As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically," part of Gold's post reads.
"God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm."
Simi and Adekunle Gold wedded in a beautiful but private ceremony back in 2019.
