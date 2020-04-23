The police authorities have declared a Nigerian woman wanted after a video of her smoking what appears to be shisha with a toddler surfaced and went viral on the internet.





On Tuesday, the police took to its complaint handle to inform citizens who might possibly have information on the lady to reach out to them.





It also shared phone numbers through which it could be contacted, promising to protect the identity of the whistleblowers who would volunteer information needed for her apprehension.





“Anyone with useful information of the lady in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001 or 08057000002. Your identity is protected, thank you,” the tweet read.



"Anyone with useful information of the lady in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001 or 08057000002. Your identity is protected, thank you," the police tweeted on April 21, 2020.

In the viral video, the little boy can be seen holding onto a shisha hose while the lady and toddler take turns to puff out smoke from their mouths.





“Someone has reached out to her 3 days ago and she was crying saying she is so sorry and the child has been taken to children care where he will be taken care of,” a Twitter user commented.“This is an abuse to that child. Something needs to be done by an authorized agency on child abuse. The child should be taken away from her and she needs to be sanctioned,” another user wrote.