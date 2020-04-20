



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressive Congress political party (APC), has shown he is still as fit as a fiddle in a video of a workout session in the gym amid the coronavirus pandemic.





In the one-minute visuals, which has gone viral on social media, the 68-year-old politician can be seen clad in his white and red sportswear while using the gym apparatus to perform sets of rigorous fitness exercises.





Oshiomhole also appears to have mastered the different exercises as he can be seen doing them without supervision.





Watch the video below:









Oshiomhole had last month filed an appeal against the court ruling suspending him as the national chairman of the ruling party.





This was after a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT) had ordered his suspension.



