Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), says the government is aware of and on top of the ill treatment of some Nigerians in China.





In a video that trended online, some Nigerians in Guangzhou, Guangdong province of China, were left stranded after Chinese officials siezed their passports.





Razaq Lawal, head of the Nigerian consulate in Guangzhou, however, helped them retrieve their passports.





Lawal, who berated the Chinese officials, also accused them of quarantining Nigerians illegally.

In a tweet on Saturday, Dabiri-Erewa said officials of the consulate went out to distribute foods to those stranded.





“We are monitoring the situation in China. as officials of the Nigerian consulate went out today to give food to stranded Nigerians in Ghuanzhou,” Dabiri-Erewa wrote.



