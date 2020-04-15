 VIDEO: Man's hilarious take on Coronavirus in Nigeria got everybody laughing | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
As the deadly Coronavirus rages on in Nigeria, an unidentified man in this trending video in rich comedy and satire described the socio-economic and religious effect of the pandemic on the every-day life of Nigerians.

He also exposed the perceived vices of the average Nigerian, particularly in the context of contemporary politics with regards to the handling of COVID-19 relief funds and other topical issues.

PS: If you don't understand Yoruba language, you might need an interpreter

