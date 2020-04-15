As the deadly Coronavirus rages on in Nigeria, an unidentified man in this trending video in rich comedy and satire described the socio-economic and religious effect of the pandemic on the every-day life of Nigerians.
He also exposed the perceived vices of the average Nigerian, particularly in the context of contemporary politics with regards to the handling of COVID-19 relief funds and other topical issues.
PS: If you don't understand Yoruba language, you might need an interpreter
WATCH VIDEO BELOW...
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.