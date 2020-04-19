



Reactions have trailed a video showing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje allegedly ‘trying to covert a Christian girl to Islam’.





The Governor, who spoke in Hausa language, was captured questioning a young girl who ‘reportedly had decided to change her faith.’





The Governor in the two minute clip told the young girl that a ‘Malami would put her through on what Islam is all about.’





Ganduje also asked her to pick a Muslim name

However, the video has generated reactions from Nigerians who accused Ganduje of forcefully converting the young girl to Islam.





Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the young the girl was under duress to covert to Islam.









Here are some comments gathered:





@Mazi, “This is obviously a forced conversion. This girl child seems to be under duress & pressure. Has she attained the age of consent? Of all the plethora of challenges bedeviling Kano State, Governor Ganduje Gandollar selected to prioritize the conversion of a girl child?”





@Usihol, “Very unfortunate and sad. Northern Nigeria will remain a load the Nigeria Nation will carry for a long time to come.Imagine a governor. Gandollars gate is still a sad memory, here the same man come again.”





@Solomonaoenja, “If a Christian man does this to a Muslim girl in Kano, Ganduje will have his head on a spike for instigating disharmony in Kano State. The sheer hypocrisy of that act.”





@Angela201045315, “They deviate from governance hence they never deliver on their campaign promises.”





@Josiahufono, “Imagine a reverse case; a southern governor trying to woo a minor to his religion, The #north would have been on fire.”





@Reuelnafisu, “You see, no northern Muslim will see this as wrong, we housed a matured girl for two years cos her parents wanted her dead for converting to a Christian, she is 24yo, once married, from. Bauchi we have to take her to Jos.”





@Goldmurrhfranki, “If a Christian governor were to do this, arewa will be on fire. A simple statement which govern or Wike made, they didn’t sleep for a month.”





@eezakka, “I saw this video and I asked myself what exactly Kano is about that a sitting Governor would participate in the conversion of a minor to Islam. Sad!”





@freddymarshal, “Religion shouldn’t be prioritized by any Governor. Be it Christian or Muslim Governor, propagating ideologies that could not translate into economic well-being of d citizens is one of d thing hampering our growth as a Nation. Theaction of d Governor is shameful. It’s indeed sad.”





@philip15243792, “When we tell you people that northern Muslims have an agenda they will call us conspiracy theorists. If there’s no ulterior motives tell me what concerns a governor with converting a Christian to Muslim? You southern slaves supporting these people, kwantinue body go soon tell una.”





@ Festus_green, “She doesn’t seem to have attained the age of consent, she’s a child and could not have given consent?





No state in Nigeria has an official state religion, why is the Chief Executive of a state championing a conversion ? What is the identity of this girl, who are her parents?



