



Founder, Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has alleged that the Federal Government locked down Lagos and Abuja in order to secretly install 5G.





He said the cities were not locked down because of Coronavirus, but because of the 5G.





He also said what killed people in Wuhan, China was not Coronavirus, but 5G.





“5G is the reason the Federal Government has to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so the 5G could be installed. And there are other cities planned for and as I said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China is not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours,” he said in a TV interview.





