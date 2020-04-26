pic.twitter.com/jfM6eBoFOQ I spoke with internationally known singer @davido from his home in Nigeria about why he's donating the proceeds of his new music video #Dolce &Gabbana to coronavirus research & also what it was like when his fiancé tested positive for the virus @cnni April 25, 2020

The internationally-known singer released the visuals for the song on Friday.He featured American singer, Summer Walker.Davido, however, made the news on CNN and was interviewed by Chloe Melas.The entertainment reporter asked him why he’s donating the proceeds of his new music video to coronavirus research and also what it was like when his fiancé tested positive for the virus.