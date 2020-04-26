Nigerian artiste, Davido, has announced that all the proceeds from his new video, “Dolce & Gabbana,” will be donated to the fashion house’s Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund.
The internationally-known singer released the visuals for the song on Friday.
He featured American singer, Summer Walker.
Davido, however, made the news on CNN and was interviewed by Chloe Melas.
The entertainment reporter asked him why he’s donating the proceeds of his new music video to coronavirus research and also what it was like when his fiancé tested positive for the virus.
Watch Davido’s interview on CNN below:
I spoke with internationally known singer @davido from his home in Nigeria about why he's donating the proceeds of his new music video #Dolce&Gabbana to coronavirus research & also what it was like when his fiancé tested positive for the virus @cnni pic.twitter.com/jfM6eBoFOQ— Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) April 25, 2020
