In a newly released short video, he assured citizens of the state of his readiness to provide them with relief materials to cushion the hardship that might come with the coronavirus disease and the lockdown order. He said;“My dear people of Bauchi state and people of Nigeria, I thank you most profoundly. Most importantly, I thank Allah who has spared my life till this moment. I want to also everyone who has shown me unprecedented sympathy. I have no symptoms of the virus and have remained very stable, but I will continue to be in isolation to comply with the advice of physicians.“Our task force team in the state, led by Baba Tela is doing good. So far so good, I am discussing with my colleagues (other governors) to see how we can overcome this disease. I must thank our President for his efforts too. I appreciate your prayers and support.”Gov Mohammed further promised to reflect and find solutions to the problems affecting his people when he comes out of isolation.