



In a video shared on Atiku’s Twitter account, Mohammed said the condition has now been stabilised.His words: “This month I tested positive for COVID-19 and I was brought to Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, for treatment and I am on my 11th day and I hope to be out soon.“I decided to do this video so I could share my experience to be of help to those in society. When I came here, I was nervous, the anxiety was high, especially being the first index case in Abuja, But day by day, things got better, thanks to the goodwill from Nigerians, friends and families. But one thing I will like to address is the issue of fake news that trailed my health status. Perhaps being from a political family, I did not see that as much, but if it were to be an ordinary person, I can tell you fake news can aggravate health conditions and worsen the immune system of patients. Let’s comply with the directives of the federal government, I also ask that we pray and show our medical staff support they are at the frontline of this war.”WATCH VIDEO: