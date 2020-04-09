Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, who came to limelight for his role as Boniface in the Nigerian television drama series, The Village Headmaster, has died.Asuquo’s death was announced by the Public Relations Officer of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda Coker.The statement reads in part;“With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster…”