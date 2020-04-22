 Vehicle crushes three siblings to death in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Tragedy struck Tuesday at Sangotedo area of Lagos, after a vehicle driving against traffic rammed into three children of same parents, killing them on the spot.

Another victim, a pedestrian waiting to get an available vehicle to his destination, was said to be battling with life at an undisclosed hospital.

Report had it that the siblings who finished jogging went to assist their mother, a petty trader, to display her Tomatoes. Barely had they begun than they were run into by the motorist.

Other commuters, who narrowly escaped, sustained varying degrees of injuries.


There were different accounts of what caused the accident. A version said that driver of the vehicle was a learner while another said that the vehicle apparently had a brake failure.



