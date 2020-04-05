



The United States has recorded over 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 8,000 deaths.





At least 1,324 deaths were reported in the country on Saturday, the highest in a single day.





According to the data compiled by Worldometer, a website giving timely update on COVID-19, the US recorded 280 new cases on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 311,637 and 8,454 deaths.





The state of New York is the worst-hit, having 114,775 cases and 3,565 deaths.

The BBC quoted President Donald Trump as warning Americans to prepare for the “toughest week”, predicting that there will be an increase in deaths.





Spain is the second worst-hit country with 126,168 cases and 11,947 deaths. Italy, Germany and France follow closely.





Meanwhile, in China which recorded the first coronavirus case in December, there has been tremendous progress and the rate of infection and death have greatly declined. Although, there are unconfirmed reports that the Chinese authorities are not giving a true picture of the situation in their country.





On Saturday, China reported 19 new cases and four deaths.





Globally 65,449 people have died and more than 1.2 million have been infected.



