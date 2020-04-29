



Hillary Clinton, former United States, US, Democratic presidential candidate, has declared support for Joe Biden as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.





Hillary made the declaration during a live event with Biden on Tuesday.





She stated that she was thrilled to be part of Biden’s campaign





“As we face Coronavirus, Joe has been a voice. I want to add my voice to the many, who have endorsed you to be our president,

“I wish you were president right now. Think of what it would mean if we had a real president not just somebody who plays one on TV.





“It’s a real pleasure to be here with you and to be part of this very important discussion. And I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.”





Recall that Bernie Sanders, Biden’s main rival, endorsed him too.





Sanders decision means Biden will emerge as presidential candidate of the Democratic Party unopposed.



