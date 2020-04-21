The hospital’s Director of Administration, Dr Babajide Grillo, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.The statement read in part, “In line with the Residency Act of 2017, all emoluments of resident doctors are paid through the IPPIS platform after each person has fulfilled certain criteria, including making themselves available for biodata capturing,“LUTH does not pay the salary of any resident doctor and whoever alleged that LUTH has not paid the salary of residents was only being economical with the truth.“All payments are made by the IPPIS directly from Abuja“We, therefore, appeal for patience till the lockdown is over and travels resume to enable the completion of the very process their group had delayed.”