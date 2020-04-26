The management of the University of Lagos has announced a temporary closure of the UNILAG Medical Centre after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient.A statement on Sunday said the temporary closure which began on Saturday would last for 14 days.“The University has made this necessary decision in order to decontaminate the Centre following exposure to an outpatient who was seen at the Centre on Monday, April 20, 2020 and immediately referred for COVID-19 testing. The Medical Centre was notified of the results on Friday, April 24, 2020 and immediately sought the guidance of the COVID-19 response team and institutional infectious disease experts.“Members of the University community and the general public are hereby assured that the University of Lagos Medical Centre had already put in place control measures for infection prevention before and at the time of the suspected exposure.“Kindly note also, that the Centre is meticulously following the prescribed protocols and that these recommendations for temporary closure and decontamination are being followed as extra precautionary measures to assure the safety of the community,” the statement reads.The University urged members of its community to keep observing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.