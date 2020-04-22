



The Police in the UK on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian after he carelessly fired several gunshots.





Known as ‘flexingmike’ or Instagram, the suspect recorded himself shooting and screamed, “call me the police”.





The ‘CEO Truth or Dare Records’ posted five videos showing him holding a firearm.





More weapons were displayed as Tupac Shakur’s smash track ‘Hit em up’ played in the background.





Officers responded to reports that he brandished weapons on the balcony of an apartment in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.





The Police, in a statement, said members of the public reported seeing him with different guns.





“Patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene. The police helicopter was also deployed.





“A man in his 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences,” it read.





The Police further disclosed that four suspected imitation firearms were discovered at the scene.