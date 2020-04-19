The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says a medical doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan, has tested positive for coronavirus.Makinde made this known on his verifiedhandle on Saturday night.He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case; a doctor at the University College Hospital Ibadan came back positive today.“Isolation and contact tracing have commenced, So there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Jesse Otegbayo, earlier tested positive for the virus but recovered four days after.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, no fewer than 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Oyo.Of the 16 cases, seven have been discharged and one was transferred to Lagos State.The NCDC said, “Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti.“As of 10:40 pm on the 18th April, there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166; Deaths: 19.“Number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT. Currently, Lagos has 306 cases, FCT- 81, Kano- 37, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- nine, Katsina- nine, Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- six, Delta- four, Ekiti- four, Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Rivers-two, Niger- two, Benue- one and Anambra- one.”