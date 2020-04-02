The Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative for COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the disease.The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.“I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested positive to the COVID- 19 Virus last Friday.“Otegbayo had on Sunday personally said in a statement that he tested positive for COVID-19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self-quarantine.“However, his samples were taken again on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. Today, at about 3.00pm, the result came out negative,” he said.Akinrinlola disclosed that his result also came back negative after being among those in close contact with the CMD.