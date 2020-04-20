



Vedic Lifecare, a hospital located in Lagos state, says two of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.





The hospital is located at Lekki phase one area of Lagos.





In tweets on Monday, the hospital management said its staff contracted the disease after treating a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.





It said the cases have been taken to an isolation centre managed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and that its facility has been closed for decontamination.

“Dear Customers and Visitors. Approximately 10 days ago. We had an in-patient who later tested positive for COVID 19 after discharge. As per protocols set by NCDC we have tested our staff who have come in contact with the covid positive patient and unfortunately, we have had 2 staff members who tested positive yesterday,” it tweeted.





“The patient and our staff are now being managed by the NCDC at their isolation center. Till this moment they do not show any symptoms. As per the Government COVlD-19 management protocol the facility is currently closed off for decontamination of the building and the fumigation activities.





“This may take up to 3 to 4 days.We are currently testing the remaining staff members of the hospital and we will continue to update everyone once the testing concludes and the hospital can reopen.





“PPEs were made mandatory for staff members for the past month. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”



