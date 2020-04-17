The Lagos State Government on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths and discharged another five other patients who have tested negative twice.The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this via his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi.It can be recalled that a 51-year-old Dr Chigbo Emeka died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, after he had contact with an infected person in his private hospital.“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from COVID-19-related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62. One of the dead, a medical doctor, had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total COVID-19-related deaths are now 10.“I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID-19 infection in our communities by calling 08000CORONA #ForAGreaterLagos,” Abayomi said.Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, that the state had discharged five more COVID-19 patients after they tested negative twice for the virus.He tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, Today, five more patients; three females and two males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19.“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal hygiene.”