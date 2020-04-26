Two people who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease have absconded in Borno State, sending panic of mass infections.Borno has ramp up 30 coronavirus infections in less than a week and the state is prone to the deadly disease.Borno Health Commissioner, Salisu Kwayabura at a media briefing on Sunday, said the two patients absconded after discovering that they had tested positive for the virus.He gave the names of the patients as Abbas Kaka Hassan, 24 and Hauwa Mohammed, 42.According to the commissioner, the duo left the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospita, where they were supposed to receive treatment.He added that Abbas was in telephone contact with the response team after his sample was collected, but eventually switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.