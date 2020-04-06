The Lagos State Police Command has taken Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly called JJC Skillz, to court for flouting the lockdown order in Lagos State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the actress, popularly called ‘Jenifa’, had been taken to a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos.
The police spokesman told the newsmen, “The husband arrived at the SCID around 2 am and they will be arraigned together.”
They will be arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.
It reads in part, “Where there is a violation of a close down or stay at home order, security Agencies shall have the power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the close down or stay at home order for at least 48 hours.
“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of N100,000.00 or one-month imprisonment or three months Community service.”
