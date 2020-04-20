Tuttosport claims that Giroud and Inter are ready to finalise a deal that will take him to Serie A for next season.Giroud wants more playing time as he looks to make the France squad for the European Championships that will take place next summer.His Chelsea deal runs out this summer, so Inter boss Antonio Conte can bring him to Italy on a free transfer.The 33-year-old was linked to Inter in January, but a deal did not materialize.