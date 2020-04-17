Award winning actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has debunked being signed on by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as an ambassador to replace Funke Akindele-Bello who was recently arraigned in a Lagos court for violating the social distancing order of the Lagos State Government.
In a statement made available to newsmen, the actress noted that she detests the narrative that she is trying to take advantage of a bad situation.
According to her: ”It has just been brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there. I am not an ambassador to NCDC.
I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you”
