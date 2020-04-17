In a statement made available to newsmen, the actress noted that she detests the narrative that she is trying to take advantage of a bad situation.According to her: ”It has just been brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there. I am not an ambassador to NCDC.I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you”