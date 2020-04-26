Finding the ideal residential property in Lagos to live in can sometimes be a daunting task. As much as you want a residential estate in a location that shares proximity to the commercial hubs, you also want an estate that guarantees security, and provides basis necessities of life such as clean water, clean environment, good roads and drain network, sewage and waste disposal and uninterrupted power supply.
During the past year, the Gabinas Property research team visited top-end residential estates across Lagos State. This year’s report contains an overall top 10 residential estates in Lagos State, Nigeria.
Ratings criteria include: views, scenery; communal gardens and parks; design and space; maintenance; location; security features; utilities, facility management, children playgrounds.
Over the last year, residential estate living has been on the rise, especially among the more affluent. We estimate that over 40% of Lagos High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) live or have homes in private gated residential estates.
Lagos is one of the African pioneers in residential estate living. In fact, in all of Africa only Cape town and Johannesburg have more private gated residential estates than Lagos.
Without further ado, let’s dig into my list of top 10 residential private gated estates in Lagos: -
BANANA ISLAND ESTATE
Banana Island, Nigeria's answer to Paris' 7th district, San Diego's La Jolla, New York City's Tribeca, and Tokyo's Shibuya and Roppongi, is a tiny man-made island in Lagos's Ikoyi neighborhood.
Completed in 2000, it is a paradise for billionaires, inhabited by the wealthiest and most well-known families in the country, who enjoy its calm, peaceful atmosphere far from the clamor and crowds of Lagos, the country's largest city and financial hub.
There are also 3 famous condo projects on the island: Ocean Parade Towers, Bella Vista Towers and Lakepoint Apartments.
NICON TOWN ESTATE
Nicon Town is a purely residential estate located in Ikate, Salem bus stop, off the Lekki-Epe expressway. Nicon Town is known for its luxury and class occupied by high income earning individuals. It consists of excellent infrastructure very well organized and given quality finishing.
WESTERN FORESHORE ESTATE
Western Foreshore Estate is a prime sub-urban residential development comprising of six-bedroom detached homes and three-bedroom luxury flats. The first phase of this development was completed in November 2019. It is nestled in an idyllic and serene part of Lekki, beside the well-known, highbrow Northern Foreshore Estate.
The development consists of aesthetically designed 6 Bedroom Detached Duplexes with an attached maid’s quarters and luxury three-bedroom flats within a gated fully serviced community offering the very best in Facility Management services. The estate promises to give future residents an ambient environment to enjoy utmost comfort and relaxation far away from the noise and busy roads of the Lagos metropolis.
RICHMOND GATE ESTATE
Richmond Gate Estate is located off the Lekki Epe Express Way in an upscale and highbrow part of Lagos.
This location offers easy access to Victoria Island (Central Business District of Lagos), Ikoyi, Banana Island and other core parts of Lekki all within a 20 - 25-minute drive radius.
The Estate offer a variety of house types, backup electricity supply and a children’s play area. The Estate also offer good security architecture and well-maintained roads and drains.
CADOGAN PLACE ESTATE
Cadogan estate is a gated, fully serviced residential estate located on Oba Akinloye way (Shoprite Road) Lekki. The estate is about 25 minutes’ drive from Victoria Island.
The estate has a good road layout and drainage channels. There are also green areas within the estate.
The estate is well maintained. It provides residents with 24 hours power supply (using standby central generators), it also has a central water supply unit that constantly supplies residents treated water. The estate also has a children’s playground and a party area.
ALPERTON RESIDENCE ESTATE
Alperton Residence Estate II consists of luxury multiple units of 4-bedroom semidetached duplexes with an attached BQ delivered in a fully finished state. It is located by the Lekki regional bypass road just after Pinnock Beach Estate. It is equipped with 24-hour electricity, portable water, 24-hour security, 24-hour CCTV surveillance plus many more.
The estate offers residents an ambient environment to hibernate and enjoy utmost comfort and relaxation far away from the noise and busy roads of Lagos. At Alperton III, they believe that luxury comes in all sizes, and is expressed best in a home that combines great function with dazzling form.
PINNOCK BEACH ESTATE
Pinnock Beach estate is a gated, serviced residential estate located off Femi Okunnu road (Shoprite road). Only about 40% of the estate is developed but all roads and drainage channels have been constructed. The estate has good infrastructures like: well-tarred roads, efficient drainage channels, street.
lights, well-landscaped environment with reserved green areas in front of all houses and recreational areas.
There is effective security in the estate; non-residents are not granted access until they have been cleared by their hosts. There are also security officers positioned at strategic locations within the estate.
Houses in the estate vary as there are modern and upscale buildings, there are available plots of land for sale within the estate which will suit those that would prefer to build their houses.
BOURDILLON COURT ESTATE
Bourdillon Court Estate is a serviced residential estate located on the highbrow Chevron drive in Lekki. It takes about 20 to 25 minutes driving to Victoria Island from the estate during off peak traffic period.
The estate has a central management authority. It is well-maintained with ample space for green areas. The roads within are interlocked, the
environment is well-landscaped and attractive. The Estate also boast of a recreation area equipped with a basketball court and other amenities.
It’s a gated estate with effective 24-hour security. Entry is restricted and non-residents are required to call their hosts before being allowed in.
CARLTON GATE ESTATE
Carlton Gate Estate is a gated residential estate located on Chevron drive. It measures about 40 hectares and contains about 231 serviced plots comprising of 11 plots of 1200sqm, 92 plots of 100sqm, and 128 plots of 800sqm.
The estate has a good road layout and drainage network. There are trees, flowers and green areas all around the estate. Also, the estate has a central
management authority that makes sure regulations in the estate are obeyed; example includes setbacks and reserved green areas. The Estate also provides good security, portable water and is renowned for having so much greenery.
NAPIER GARDEN ESTATE
Napier Garden Estate consists of multiple units of fully detached duplexes, bungalows and 4 bedroom semi-detached duplexes with an attached BQ. It is located along the Lekki/Epe express way just before Manor Garden and VGC.
It is equipped with 24-hour electricity, portable water, 24-hour security, a shared child play area plus many more. The estate offers residents an ambient environment to hibernate and enjoy utmost comfort and relaxation far away from the noise and busy roads of Lagos.
Napier Garden offers the ideal retirement home and provides lots of green areas and good scenery.
Other notable estates that didn’t make the list this year include, Northern Foreshore Estate, Park View Estate, Victoria Garden City Estate, 1004 Estate, Friends Colony Estate and Inoyo Havens Estate.
In the year under review, facility management and utilities (availability and reliability of 24-hour power supply and portable water) weighed the highest of the ranking criteria and it is quite evident from the few estates that made the list.
The Author, Gabriel Oputeh is a real estate and property development professional who operates in Lagos Nigeria. He currently serves as a Managing Partner with Gabinas Properties Limited, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and innovative real estate marketing companies. He can be reached via info@gabinasproperties.com
