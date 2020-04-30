



The Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Nuno Nabiam and three ministers, on Wednesday tested positive for Coronavirus.





Health Minister, Antonio Deuna, confirmed this, revealing that they were being quarantined presently at a hotel in the country’s capital, Bissau.





It was learnt that some members of the cabinet: Interior Minister Botche Cande and two secretaries of state, Mario Fambe and Monica Buaro were also infected.





So far, Guinea-Bissau has recorded 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one death, and 18 recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.





President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had also extended the nationwide state of emergency due to COVID-19 to May 11.





Nabiam was selected by President Embalo to be prime minister in late February, 2019.



