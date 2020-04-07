Akindele and her husband were on Monday sentenced to 14-day community service each for going against social distance measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos state.This followed their arrest on Sunday, hours after they threw a house party to celebrate her husband’s birthday.The development has since been generating dusts on social media with many Nigerians airing their diverse views.Joining the bandwagon, the award-winning comedian said, while he is not against the arrest of the actress and her husband, those who canvassed such punishment should do same to those trampling on the rights of others in power.“Yes! Nobody is above the law. But I wish those of you who called out @funkeakindele can do same with your countless oppressors in government. Even when they sky is filled with clouds the sun still shines above. Funke will rise again. #Lessons learnt,” he wrote on Twitter.