



Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at those peddling rumour that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari was dead.





Reports on social media suggested that Kyari, who is currently being treated for Coronavirus was dead.





But Fani-Kayode has described those peddling rumour of Kyari’s death as vicious and heartless.





He said Kyari was not dead but very much alive.





“It is not true that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Muhammadu Buhari is dead. Those that are behind that rumour are vicious and heartless.





“I remain opposed to the Muhammadu Buhari administration, but to wish or proclaim someone dead simply because you disagree with him politically is unacceptable,” he tweeted.





The rumour was started Thursday via a tweet by Kemi Olunloyo, a pharmacist, who now claimed to be an investigative journalist.





She claimed ‘a high ranking member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED from coronavirus complications’.









Her followers on Twitter swallowed the news hook, line and sinker. By midnight, it had recorded over 5,600 retweets and 9,700 likes.





However presidential spokesmen Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, in text responses to our correspondent, dismissed the tweet as fake news.



