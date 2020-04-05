Funke Akindele-Bello, Nigerian actress, has come under intense criticism on social media platforms for throwing a house party in Lagos amid the ongoing lockdown in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja so as to prevent the spread of the killer disease.





The Lagos state government had also placed a ban on large gatherings.





But on Saturday, the film star organized a house party to celebrate the birthday of Abdulrasheed Bello, her husband, at their residence at Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

In attendance were the likes of Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus among others.









The development has since provoked outrage on social media platforms where users are registering their annoyance and disappointment.





“See the Crowd at Funke Akindele’s Party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the UK The height of irresponsibility,” a Twitter user said.





“What impression does Funke Akindele leave to those who look up to her after that House party? Not to even talk about her being an ambassador for NCDC. Seeing Naira Marley there with his boys, Eniola Badmus too?? Missing just one birthday in a lifetime won’t kill you,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

Some of us said it was wrong to use Funke Akindele in that NCDC video, una say no, people look up to her, I hope you know the party she organized yesterday sent a message to those people who “look up to her” that Coronavirus is not that serious? — Jack Robinson (@FeralJack_) April 5, 2020

It’s actually disappointing when we see educated people act like illiterates.

Imagine a NCDC ambassador who is aware of what’s right and still doing the opposite

Even if you don’t care about your own health, what about those that attended the party? Funke Akindele messed up mehn. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 5, 2020

How will supreme leader " Kim Jun Un " treat their fuck up? Imagine Funke Akindele was North korean and she had a party with Naira Marley, JJC and Eniola badmus all in attendance in the middle of a pandemic.How will supreme leader " Kim Jun Un " treat their fuck up? pic.twitter.com/huvLm0G0b3 April 5, 2020

I thought they said No movement.. how did that crowd get to Funke Akindele’s house . I’m so sure naira Marley does not stay in Amen Estate with her. Are we flying now — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) April 5, 2020

Pay attention to what people do and not what they say.



A few million naira and a camera and Funke Akindele will say anything you want her to say regardless of whether she believes it or not.



What she did made the work harder for the NCDC she is supposed to be representing — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) April 5, 2020

I can’t believe funke Akindele actually held a party in her house during this quarantine period.



How can you endanger the lives of people like this ?



Even if your birthday is important don’t you know you can still celebrate another one



I am disappointed in funke Akindele. — martial (@Okslaw_11) April 5, 2020

Isn’t same Funke Akindele that did advert for Dettol and NCDC concerning this Coronavirus pandemic?

How irresponsible can she and her husband be.... I think sense is far away from those we call our celebrities. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) April 5, 2020





The height of irresponsibility! See the Crowd at Funke Akindele’s Party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the UKThe height of irresponsibility! https://t.co/IYVo36gQEG April 5, 2020

-NCDC Ambassador

-Dettol Ambassador

-Did two awareness videos on social distancing.



Yet, Funke Akindele Invited Eniola Badmus and Naira Marley who returned from the UK into her house, as if that wasn't enough, she threw a full house party.



This level of recklessness is insane! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) April 5, 2020

Sidney pranked us, he got away with it. If the government doesn’t arrest everyone that attended that Funke Akindele’s house party, Maybe everyone should just go back to their normal lives and let the virus kill all of us 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) April 5, 2020

So Funke Akindele and her husband had a party full of people in their house yesterday with everything going on now ? Shame !! pic.twitter.com/FQ5QtdqI0s April 5, 2020

Stanning Funke Akindele does not mean you have to go blind when she’s wrong. Telling Her the house party was wrong does not make me a hater too.



Khulu’l Aqhor walao qana mu ro[Say the truth, even when it’s bitter]. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 5, 2020

You know what comes next after this, don’t you?



Funke Akindele will come to social media, write long Shalaye notes, give boring excuses, beg for sympathy, and also promise to SuPpOrT NCDC iN fIgHtInG cOvId 19 wItH aLl HeR iNfLuEnCe. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 5, 2020

Funke Akindele that was supposed to be an ambassador for NCDC really out there throwing parties and people still came through🤦🏽‍♂️...Shame!

Nigerians will embarrass you. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) April 5, 2020

What Funke Akindele did has always been my concern with Nigerian celebrities ambassadorship deals. As an ambassador, you should live, preach & breath the essence of that brand.



Same way some of them get signed as Infinix/Tecno ambassadors but end up flaunting iphones outside. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 5, 2020



Please I hope there’s a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday hosting a house party despite being a NCDC ambassador.



This is a total slap on the NCDC.



Pls RT till NCDC acts on this. Dear @NCDCgov Please I hope there’s a clause in the contract that Funke Akindele signed that spells punishment for the kind of idiocy she displayed yesterday hosting a house party despite being a NCDC ambassador.This is a total slap on the NCDC.Pls RT till NCDC acts on this. April 5, 2020

Anyone defending Funke Akindele right now is just a stoopid illiterate. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) April 5, 2020