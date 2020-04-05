 ‘This is the height of irresponsibility’– outrage as Funke Akindele, husband throws party amid coronavirus lockdown | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Funke Akindele-Bello, Nigerian actress, has come under intense criticism on social media platforms for throwing a house party in Lagos amid the ongoing lockdown in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja so as to prevent the spread of the killer disease.

The Lagos state government had also placed a ban on large gatherings.

But on Saturday, the film star organized a house party to celebrate the birthday of Abdulrasheed Bello, her husband, at their residence at Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.


In attendance were the likes of Naira Marley, Eniola Badmus among others.


The development has since provoked outrage on social media platforms where users are registering their annoyance and disappointment.

“See the Crowd at Funke Akindele’s Party with Naira Marley in attendance, Eniola Badmus and people who just barely returned from the UK The height of irresponsibility,” a Twitter user said.

“What impression does Funke Akindele leave to those who look up to her after that House party? Not to even talk about her being an ambassador for NCDC. Seeing Naira Marley there with his boys, Eniola Badmus too?? Missing just one birthday in a lifetime won’t kill you,” another user said.

