



Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Bauchi state, The PUNCH reports.





According to the newspaper, the new cases include two Lagos-returnees and another staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO).





Ibrahim Sani, information officer, Bauchi state primary health care development agency, reportedly confirmed the development.





Sani was quoted as saying the results of the cases were received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.





He reportedly said one of the cases, the WHO staff member, had contact with an earlier reported case in the state.





Recall that a staff member of WHO had contracted the disease on Tuesday, in the state. This was 48 hours after an official of the health body, who had come into Bauchi from Kano, tested positive for the disease.





With the development, the number of active cases in the state is now six.





“It is true that Bauchi has three new cases. As you know, so far, five patients have recovered and have been discharged, ” Sani was quoted to have said.





“With this new development, there are now six active cases in the state, with no death.”





“One of the positive cases is a staffer of WHO. He is a contact of the first case. Then, there is a woman and another man who both returned to the state from Lagos.





“The woman is from Giade local government area of the state while the other person is a resident in Bauchi metropolis.”



