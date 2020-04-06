Some Lagosians have provoked outrage on social media after they were spotted en masse working out along Gbagada-Oshodi expressway, despite the lockdown and ban on large gatherings in Lagos.





On Monday, the internet was inundated with photos of a large gathering of people engaging in various fitness exercises along the highway.





This was despite the lockdown directives by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by coronavirus.





According to the World Health Organisation, the killer disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales.





It also warned that “it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.”





But these warnings were, however, disregarded by some lawless citizens who turned the “Gbagada road into a gym” while others were seen jogging and playing football.





The development has since stirred outrage on Twitter where users are expressing their annoyance and calling for the arrest and immediate isolation of all the parties involved.





“Understand this is Gbagada Expressway today. Nigerians can’t obey simple instructions to stay alive. By their disobedience, everyone is at risk. @jidesanwoolu you need to have patrols all over the city enforcing the lockdown. Many ppl won’t comply unless forced to,” a Twitter user said.





“I am baffled by Nigerians. There is a crowd of people arraigning Funke and doing the same thing she’s being arrested for. Oh, and they’ve turned Gbagada into a gym. We can’t afford to have 1000 deaths a day. I don’t even know if this will make people listen. I’m tired,” another user said.

I am baffled by Nigerians. There is a crowd of people arraigning Funke and doing the same thing she's being arrested for. Oh, and they've turned Gbagada into a gym.



We can't afford to have 1000 deaths a day. I don't even know if this will make poeple listen.



I'm tired. — Funmi Oyatogun (@funmioyatogun) April 6, 2020

At this rate, tell me WHY the shouldn't extend this thing?

You people are all MAD.

See as Gbagada express way full

Ask these idiots when last they exercised, you guys are all MAD!!!

There is NO way they cannot make EXAMPLES of the ones they catch — Denike (@denikeoyetunde) April 6, 2020

Nigerians are mad people, what is this on Gbagada/anthony/oshodi expy for God’s sakes. Look at the policemen too. My heart is weeping pic.twitter.com/QVxHGwmL4e April 6, 2020



Shame

Gbagada A policing officer that should be enforcing law is out there extorting money from vehicles... 🤦‍♂️ShameGbagada pic.twitter.com/Xt2BBYkgXa April 6, 2020





Nonsense and ingredients. My message to those who displayed that show of shame they called exercise on Gbagada road today.Nonsense and ingredients. pic.twitter.com/2oJosgdqtm April 6, 2020

Saw videos from Funke’a trial this morning and then this whole Gbagada photos. Same way people in my estate will gather and be doing exercise and allow their kids to play in groups when we ought to be practicing social distancing? Mehn, we are not ready AT ALL in this country 🤦🏽 — Moji Sensei Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) April 6, 2020

So when will they arrest the Gbagada people? — Whale (@YorubaBoyMedia) April 6, 2020

If they extend the lockdown in Lagos please let us accept it like that, since people find it hard to adhere to simple instructions. Just look at somewhere I’m Gbagada 🙄🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ej0o14oq8w April 6, 2020

If Lagos is serious, Eti Osa and Gbagada need to be locked down PROPERLY for at least another 14 days.



Mass testing go make sense too — 'Deji Asiru-Balogun (@WilDeji) April 6, 2020

If you stay in Gbagada and you love yourself, stay in your house/father's house henceforth. — Uncle Khenie Oní T-shirt (@_iamkhenie) April 6, 2020

Seems we think this is a public holiday, d elites are d one doing like they are unread how do u go out in mass like this all in d name of exercising wen d world is fighting a viral infection dis is gbagada& it doesn't make sense am sure #funkeakindelebello wil b an example to dem pic.twitter.com/cm54lg5Bdj April 6, 2020

Who is talking about lawlessness here? The deep state were busy outdoors throughout the past two weeks installing 5G masts which is not needful, why wont citizens who wanna do the needful not take to the streets? I love Gbagada residents in Lagos Nigeria pic.twitter.com/9yWcrMfO8m April 6, 2020

I saw this this morning. I was so irritated as people were having full on aerobics classes, playing football etc and wondering whether these people know what they're playing with. The cars on the road another matter @followlasg please look into this. Gbagada expressway https://t.co/5yEwjoay4w April 6, 2020

But...ok...wetin dis ones for Gbagada wan prove now? Wetin? Just 1 drop of sweat and...BOOM! My people sha. pic.twitter.com/zSOp2amQFP April 6, 2020





Why won't they extend the lockdown now? People in Gbagada are Mad, you'll even see one obese fool saying he went to work out.Why won't they extend the lockdown now? pic.twitter.com/YmGLEhTg3D April 6, 2020

