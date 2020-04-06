 ‘They’ve turned Gbagada road into a gym’– outrage as Lagosians violate lockdown order | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Some Lagosians have provoked outrage on social media after they were spotted en masse working out along Gbagada-Oshodi expressway, despite the lockdown and ban on large gatherings in Lagos.

On Monday, the internet was inundated with photos of a large gathering of people engaging in various fitness exercises along the highway.

This was despite the lockdown directives by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organisation, the killer disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales.

It also warned that “it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.”

But these warnings were, however, disregarded by some lawless citizens who turned the “Gbagada road into a gym” while others were seen jogging and playing football.


The development has since stirred outrage on Twitter where users are expressing their annoyance and calling for the arrest and immediate isolation of all the parties involved.

“Understand this is Gbagada Expressway today. Nigerians can’t obey simple instructions to stay alive. By their disobedience, everyone is at risk. @jidesanwoolu you need to have patrols all over the city enforcing the lockdown. Many ppl won’t comply unless forced to,” a Twitter user said.

“I am baffled by Nigerians. There is a crowd of people arraigning Funke and doing the same thing she’s being arrested for. Oh, and they’ve turned Gbagada into a gym. We can’t afford to have 1000 deaths a day. I don’t even know if this will make people listen. I’m tired,” another user said.
Here is what some Nigerians had to say:







