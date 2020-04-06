Some Lagosians have provoked outrage on social media after they were spotted en masse working out along Gbagada-Oshodi expressway, despite the lockdown and ban on large gatherings in Lagos.
On Monday, the internet was inundated with photos of a large gathering of people engaging in various fitness exercises along the highway.
This was despite the lockdown directives by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by coronavirus.
According to the World Health Organisation, the killer disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales.
It also warned that “it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.”
But these warnings were, however, disregarded by some lawless citizens who turned the “Gbagada road into a gym” while others were seen jogging and playing football.
The development has since stirred outrage on Twitter where users are expressing their annoyance and calling for the arrest and immediate isolation of all the parties involved.
“Understand this is Gbagada Expressway today. Nigerians can’t obey simple instructions to stay alive. By their disobedience, everyone is at risk. @jidesanwoolu you need to have patrols all over the city enforcing the lockdown. Many ppl won’t comply unless forced to,” a Twitter user said.
“I am baffled by Nigerians. There is a crowd of people arraigning Funke and doing the same thing she’s being arrested for. Oh, and they’ve turned Gbagada into a gym. We can’t afford to have 1000 deaths a day. I don’t even know if this will make people listen. I’m tired,” another user said.
I am baffled by Nigerians. There is a crowd of people arraigning Funke and doing the same thing she's being arrested for. Oh, and they've turned Gbagada into a gym.— Funmi Oyatogun (@funmioyatogun) April 6, 2020
We can't afford to have 1000 deaths a day. I don't even know if this will make poeple listen.
I'm tired.
At this rate, tell me WHY the shouldn't extend this thing?— Denike (@denikeoyetunde) April 6, 2020
You people are all MAD.
See as Gbagada express way full
Ask these idiots when last they exercised, you guys are all MAD!!!
There is NO way they cannot make EXAMPLES of the ones they catch
Gbagada this morning. We deserve our leaders. 🤦🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ynSRM4Joi— GatsBee: Stay Home (@SamuelOtigba) April 6, 2020
Nigerians are mad people, what is this on Gbagada/anthony/oshodi expy for God’s sakes. Look at the policemen too. My heart is weeping pic.twitter.com/QVxHGwmL4e— ‘Spookasemツ💛 (@iinioluwa_) April 6, 2020
A policing officer that should be enforcing law is out there extorting money from vehicles... 🤦♂️— SOURCE_CODDY (@source_coddy) April 6, 2020
Shame
Gbagada pic.twitter.com/Xt2BBYkgXa
All this many people, no one have sense.#Gbagada pic.twitter.com/16om24wQdQ— charles Ayomike (@Ayomike_Charles) April 6, 2020
Lock down Lagos, Gbagada style. I might have to start writing jokes, using Nigeria as an inspiration. #StayAtHome #SymplyTachaTheBrand pic.twitter.com/pTR03XmtRi— Republic of Tacha🔱 (@RepublicofTacha) April 6, 2020
My message to those who displayed that show of shame they called exercise on Gbagada road today.— Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) April 6, 2020
Nonsense and ingredients. pic.twitter.com/2oJosgdqtm
Saw videos from Funke’a trial this morning and then this whole Gbagada photos. Same way people in my estate will gather and be doing exercise and allow their kids to play in groups when we ought to be practicing social distancing? Mehn, we are not ready AT ALL in this country 🤦🏽— Moji Sensei Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) April 6, 2020
So when will they arrest the Gbagada people?— Whale (@YorubaBoyMedia) April 6, 2020
If they extend the lockdown in Lagos please let us accept it like that, since people find it hard to adhere to simple instructions. Just look at somewhere I’m Gbagada 🙄🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ej0o14oq8w— Otunba ICE🩸 (@ManLikeIcey) April 6, 2020
This was Gbagada this morning! I thought LAGOS was on a lockdown #funkeakindelebello pic.twitter.com/vmJ0seKnWV— Olalekan × (@Laykerzpr) April 6, 2020
If Lagos is serious, Eti Osa and Gbagada need to be locked down PROPERLY for at least another 14 days.— 'Deji Asiru-Balogun (@WilDeji) April 6, 2020
Mass testing go make sense too
If you stay in Gbagada and you love yourself, stay in your house/father's house henceforth.— Uncle Khenie Oní T-shirt (@_iamkhenie) April 6, 2020
Seems we think this is a public holiday, d elites are d one doing like they are unread how do u go out in mass like this all in d name of exercising wen d world is fighting a viral infection dis is gbagada& it doesn't make sense am sure #funkeakindelebello wil b an example to dem pic.twitter.com/cm54lg5Bdj— ARAMIDE (@ARAMIDE_analyze) April 6, 2020
Who is talking about lawlessness here? The deep state were busy outdoors throughout the past two weeks installing 5G masts which is not needful, why wont citizens who wanna do the needful not take to the streets? I love Gbagada residents in Lagos Nigeria pic.twitter.com/9yWcrMfO8m— The Messiah's Generation (@TMG_Family) April 6, 2020
I saw this this morning. I was so irritated as people were having full on aerobics classes, playing football etc and wondering whether these people know what they're playing with. The cars on the road another matter @followlasg please look into this. Gbagada expressway https://t.co/5yEwjoay4w— Omo olola (@teeeetos) April 6, 2020
But...ok...wetin dis ones for Gbagada wan prove now? Wetin? Just 1 drop of sweat and...BOOM! My people sha. pic.twitter.com/zSOp2amQFP— Captain Nigeria (@Afenjas) April 6, 2020
People in Gbagada are Mad, you'll even see one obese fool saying he went to work out.— Pauliyed⚪ (@Pauliyed_) April 6, 2020
Why won't they extend the lockdown now? pic.twitter.com/YmGLEhTg3D
