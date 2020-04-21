The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema, has said the coronavirus pandemic should teach rich people that wealth is nothing.Onyema said since no one could take money to their grave, the rich must learn to share their wealth with the people around them.The businessman said this while distributing foodstuffs to residents in the Makoko and Ajegunle areas of Lagos State to cushion the effect of lockdown on the people.Noting that it was by staying at home that the spread of the viral disease could be checked, Onyema said people in the private sector must complement government’s efforts to give palliatives to the people, in order to encourage them to stay at home.He said, “We, in Air Peace, decided that we must go to those communities where we have preponderance of poor people; that is why we are coming to Makoko and Ajegunle, distributing thousands of bags of rice and thousands of cartons of noodles.“It is our own small way of helping the government fight COVID-19 because people need to stay at home. We realised that a lot of these people practically depend on whatever they can get from day to day but then asking them to stay at home is the best way to fight this COVID-19.“The private sector must be involved in this. If you have N2m, try and see if N1m can reach the other person; if you have N500,000, try and see if N100,000 can go to the other person. We are really in very extraordinary times; one way or the other, let us take the positives from the coronavirus. Now, people have discovered that wealth is nothing; you cannot take money to your grave; you must do everything you can to touch the life of the other man around you.”