Four new domestically transmitted cases were reported, with three in Guangdong Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.One death was reported in Hubei Province on Thursday. A total of three new suspected cases, all from abroad, were also reported.China has the sixth largest confirmed COVID-19 cases, now standing at 81,865.The U.S, Spain, Italy, Germany and France are ahead of the country in confirmed cases.Only Germany, with 2,607 deaths, has a lower death toll to China’s 3,335.