Mohammed said this on Friday at the daily briefing on the progress on combating Covid-19 in the state.He said the committee had taken the donated items to the governor to acknowledge the receipt of the items, which he said would be accompanied by a rejection letter.He said the decision to reject the incomplete PPE was approved by the government.“Yesterday, we announced that some Personal Protective Equipment donated by the NCDC and the North-East Development Commission were substandard and so we are rejecting them,” he said.Asking a member of the committee to display one of the PPE, Mohammed said, “As you can see, there is no face mask, no hand gloves. We have just gowns and we would need to buy the items that are missing.”