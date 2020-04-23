Teddy A took to his Instagram page on Thursday to pen a lovely message to his wife whom he met during the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show.He described Bambam as an amazing woman who had given him a beautiful daughter while reiterating his resolve to continue loving her forever.“I chose a picture of us showing what we do best; laugh, banter and gum body all day. I love you my queen and you know this. You’re 31 today, a mother, entrepreneur, actor and of course my beauty queen,” he wrote.“You’ve given me a gorgeous little angel, Folakemi and I can’t wait for you to impact her with all the love, care, wisdom, understanding and class you exude as a woman. I’ll continue to be here for and with you through this journey called life. Forever!”The mother of one also took to her own social media page to celebrate her birthday.“Happy Birthday to me,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful picture of herself.Recall that the two ex-housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show had their traditional marriage at Ibese, Ilaro in Ogun state in September last year .