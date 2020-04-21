



Toke Makinwa, Nigerian television host, and Tacha, BBNaija 2019 housemate, have both lashed out at unidentified individuals threatening to release their unclad photos.





Makinwa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share screenshots of photos that appeared to have been edited while questioning what many have resorted to amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.





The vlogger also described the development as “disappointing,” stating that she “would never negotiate with con artists.”





“I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists,” she wrote.





“I’m sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited, false images ’cause this is disappointing. There is a pandemic killing people.





“But there are also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.





“Stop with your bloody emails already. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.”



