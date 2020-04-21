Toke Makinwa, Nigerian television host, and Tacha, BBNaija 2019 housemate, have both lashed out at unidentified individuals threatening to release their unclad photos.
Makinwa took to Instagram on Tuesday to share screenshots of photos that appeared to have been edited while questioning what many have resorted to amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
The vlogger also described the development as “disappointing,” stating that she “would never negotiate with con artists.”
“I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists,” she wrote.
“I’m sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited, false images ’cause this is disappointing. There is a pandemic killing people.
“But there are also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.
“Stop with your bloody emails already. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.”
Also reacting to a similar email threat, Tacha stated that she has had to deal with demeaning messages alongside hate speeches and social media.
“You’re trying to have a good day but up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail. You check only to find this! I have to deal with evil demeaning DMs every day!,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Talking about ‘we will publish them?’ Publish what? Edited pictures? Publish pictures you edited? And I and my team should feel threatened? The hate I deal with, I pray for strength!”
The development comes days after after Salawa Abeni, a veteran singer, had exposed a man who threatened to release a slew of her old unclad pictures online if she didn’t yield to his demand.You're trying to have a good day, you wake up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, you check your mail only to find this!! I have to deal with evil demeaning dms everyday!!! Every ******* day! pic.twitter.com/6Mul58K3Lb— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) April 21, 2020
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.