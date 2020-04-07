



Following nine months of intensive investigation, the alleged killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti have been reportedly apprehended.





The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin disclosed this on Monday.





According to Odumakin in a statement issued, he said that the arrest was effected by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.





Recall that late Olakunrin was shot dead by gunmen while on her way from Akure to Lagos within the Ore axis of the Benin-Sagamu highway in July 2020.

Odumakin added that three out of the four suspects arrested so far are from the northern part of the country.





The statement read, “They are said to have made useful confessions to the police. We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.





“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly. We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old Leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”





Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Ondo Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was not aware of the development.



