



The convener of pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, on Thursday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out of hiding in Aso Rock and lead the fight against the Coronavirus.





Adeyanju enjoined Buhari to show leadership in tackling COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of many Nigerians.





In a statement he signed, the activist said Buhari’s alleged lackadaisical attitude of addressing Nigerians every two-weeks was unacceptable.





According to Adeyanju: “The President needs to show leadership. Every day, we watch the American President, Donald Trump, addressing Americans and meeting with his cabinet on efforts being made to curtail the virus from spreading. This lackadaisical attitude of addressing Nigerians every two weeks by President Muhammadu Buhari in such a time like this is totally unacceptable.









Adeyanju stated that Buhari should resign if he’s afraid of getting infected and leading the country during this trying time.





He said: “If President Buhari is afraid of getting infected or leading the country from the front, he should resign so that a more competent hand can take over. This is not the time to be hiding under the bed in Aso Rock. Thousands of citizens will die if the President doesn’t show leadership. Come out of hiding.





“The President has not convened the Federal Executive Council meeting for weeks now. He should do that immediately either through Skype, teleconferencing or physically at the villa to set out clear cut agendas to prevent more unavoidable deaths of Nigerians and spread of the virus. The president should not leave the country on autopilot without clear direction or leadership.”



