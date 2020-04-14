Family sources and associates confirmed he died on Monday few days after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.A source close to the family disclosed that Ikwuemesi was admitted into an unnamed London hospital after a brief illness.He later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released on Tuesday.He was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived the London hospital.“But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breathe on his own.“So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after,” the source disclosed.It was however learnt that his son and the Managing Director of the defunct airline, Oscar Ikwuemesi, is in the United States as there are no international commercial flights operating globally.Sosoliso, which was based in Enugu started operation in July 2000.